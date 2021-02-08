Obituary – Virgie Kurschinski

Virgie Kurschinski (nee Merkley), formerly of Williamsburg, died peacefully at the Woodland Villa Nursing Home in Long Sault, on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Rev. William “Bill” Kurschinski. Dear mother of David Kurschinski (Colleen) of California and Kathryn Yorke (Tim) of Nova Scotia. Dear aunt of Burrill Harriman, Brenda Meek (Gordon), Craig Harriman (Lauren), Raymond Patterson (Apryle) and Patricia Martin. Virgie will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Dylan, Austin, Lance, Jillian and one great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her parents Frank and Evah Merkley (nee Saddlemire), her sisters Norma Harriman and Joyce Patterson and her nephew Bruce Patterson.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a celebration of Virgie’s life funeral will be held at South Dundas Lutheran Community Church in Williamsburg at a later date. Donations to the South Dundas Lutheran Community Church would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment of Cremated Remains

New Union Cemetery, Williamsburg

