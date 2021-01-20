Obituary – Muriel Van Allen

Peacefully passed away at the Woodland Villa Nursing Home, Long Sault, on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, Muriel Van Allen (nee Saddlemire) of Morrisburg, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Graham Van Allen. Loving mother of John Van Allen (Rosemary) of Morrisburg. Dear sister of Charles Whitteker (Twylla) of Williamsburg. Muriel will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Curtis Van Allen (Ashley) of Napanee and Haley Van Allen of Belleville and her great-grandchildren Graham and Quinn. She was predeceased by her father Charles Saddlemire, her mother Eva Casselman, her stepfather Robert Whitteker and her brother Donald Whitteker. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family funeral service will be held at South Dundas Lutheran Community Church in Williamsburg. Donations to the South Dundas Lutheran Community Church would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

Iroquois Point Cemetery

