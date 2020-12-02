Two COVID-19 cases at North Dundas District High School

MAPLE RIDGE – Officials with the Upper Canada District School Board announced that two cases of COVID-19 have been found at North Dundas District High School. The cases come less than a week after a case was diagnosed at Tagwi Secondary School in Avonmore.

The board did not identify if the cases were staff or students at the school, or if the cases were related to each other.

Contact tracing by the Eastern Ontario Health Unit is underway and people identified who may have had close contact with the infected have been contacted.

“The school and health unit are taking all necessary steps to prevent the further spread of the virus in the school and in the community,” said UCDSB spokesperson April Scott-Clarke. “The school remains and operating on the regular daily schedule.”

No outbreak has been declared by the EOHU. A school is considered in an outbreak when two or more infected individuals whose cases are linked go to the same school. It is unknown the case at North Dundas is related to the one at Tagwi. That case, a student, was diagnosed on November 29th.

This is the third new case of COVID-19 in North Dundas since Friday. As of December 2nd there are no active COVID-19 infections in South Dundas, and there have been fewer than five cases total. Only one school, a French-Catholic school in Casselman (Sainte-Euphémie) is currently considered in an outbreak.

There are 130 active COVID-19 infections in the EOHU region, more than half are in Prescott-Russell. Since the pandemic began there have been 898 cases. Five people are currently hospitalized, none of those are in Intensive Care. Thirty-one people have died from the virus in the region.

