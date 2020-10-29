MORRISBURG – Nothing like a little bit of mayhem and gore to raise everyone’s spirits!
The merry cast of A Covidtime Murder in the Church invites the community to tune in on November 13 (Friday the 13th of course) to enjoy an evening of classic “whodunit” as the performers air a criminal comedy production specially created for these unusual times.
From the comfort and safety of their own homes, viewers on Zoom can follow some murderous intrigues, marvel at the drop- ping bodies, and just possibly figure out who the killer (or killers!) may be before the evening is over.
Adding to the audience’s pleasure, a full ticket price includes delicious appetizers and desserts prepared especially for this one- of-a kind movie evening.
Provided clue sheets will actually allow people to actively take part in solving the crimes – and probably just as quickly as Detective Inspector Barney Bee who arrives, sirens roaring, to confront a number of potential villains.
St. James is supposedly trying to celebrate its 150th anniversary, although COVID has definitely put a crimp in the festive plans.
Nonetheless, Rev. Neil Down is determined to go ahead with staging some kind of “event,” despite definite hints that all may not be “quite right” with several of the people behind the scenes.
What with shady business rivals, love triangles, aging aristocrats, and pompous politicians, it’s no wonder that some of these anniversary planners may soon meet very sticky ends. (Why, even the decorative bunting re- fuses to hang properly!)
The audience will definitely have a lot of fun deciding “whodunit,” as they watch this lively farce.
This entire unique production is set in St. James Anglican Church in Morrisburg.
It is performed by some of the same actors who took part in last spring’s fundraising hilarious hit, staged at the Playhouse, Aunt Maggity’s Dark and Stormy Night.
Contributing their time and talents to 2020’s Murder in the Church are Jack Barkley, Doug Jarvis, Melanie Martin, Jon Martin, Wally Baker, Margaret Whis- selle, Joanne Minish, Elizabeh Irwin and MC Wendy Gibb, who also did some directing.
The show is being produced by Rev. Pat Martin: it was filmed by Jon Martin and Jim Millard.
Many, many other members of the St. James family have also helped out in bringing this production to exciting life.
A Covidtime Murder in the Church is a fund raiser for St. James, and will help the church to continue to offer and to run many programs designed to assist families and individuals in the South Dundas community.
Shake those COVID-19 blues. Don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy a special evening of fun and food – with just a touch of murder! – by joining the cast of A Covidtime Murder in the Church on Friday, November 13.
For information on how to sign up for the Zoom presentation, see the ad in this week’s Leader. You can also contact 613-543-3904 Tuesday to Thursday between 10 a.m. and noon.