MORRISBURG – Nothing like a little bit of mayhem and gore to raise everyone’s spirits!

The merry cast of A Covidtime Murder in the Church invites the community to tune in on November 13 (Friday the 13th of course) to enjoy an evening of classic “whodunit” as the performers air a criminal comedy production specially created for these unusual times.

From the comfort and safety of their own homes, viewers on Zoom can follow some murderous intrigues, marvel at the drop- ping bodies, and just possibly figure out who the killer (or killers!) may be before the evening is over.

Adding to the audience’s pleasure, a full ticket price includes delicious appetizers and desserts prepared especially for this one- of-a kind movie evening.