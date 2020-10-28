Obituary – Betty Jean Carkner

Peacefully at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute on Monday, October 26, 2020. Betty Carkner of Iroquois at the age of 71. Beloved daughter of the late Hartley and Jean Carkner (nee Wilson). Dear sister of Kevin, Paul and Steve all of Iroquois. Predeceased by her brothers Lyall and Glen. Fondly remembered by several cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

A private graveside service will be held at the Iroquois Point Cemetery. Donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Arrangements are in the care of the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home Iroquois. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com

