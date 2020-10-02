Obituary – Graham Hunter

Suddenly at home on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, Graham Hunter of Froatburn, age 79. Loving husband of Elaine Hunter (nee Adams). Loving father of Anna Katrine Hunter of Pembroke and Derek Hunter (MiSun) of Morrisburg. Graham will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Connor and Mackenzie Graham, Anulane and SheeAhn Hunter. Predeceased by his parents Clifford Hunter and Verna Wells. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A family graveside service will be held at the St. Lawrence Valley Union Cemetery, Long Sault. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

