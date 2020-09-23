Thirteen charged in Rowena Road pot bust

SOUTH DUNDAS – SD&G OPP have released more details on the September 21st drug bust on Rowena Road at Shaver Road.

OPP officers from the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, the Emergency Response Team, Canine Unit, Community Street Crime Unit, and the SD&G detachment, along with Canada Border Services and the Ottawa Police Service, executed a warrant at 11515 Rowena Road at about 9:30 a.m.

Officers seized over 1,700 Cannabis plants, and over 200 kilograms of processed Cannabis, along with growing and processing equipment.

The farm, which had 30 temporary greenhouses comprising of 12,000 square metres of growing space, has been cultivating the crop since this spring.

Eleven people from the Greater Toronto Area, one person from Saskatchewan, and one person from New York City, were arrested at the scene and face charges relating to bust.

Charged are: Jinbao Gao (65), Jin Yun Chen (42), Bijin Zhu (64), Jinchai Zhu (65), Zhenjia Chen (68), and Yihua Chi (64), all from Markham; Fei Lin (50), Wenfang Chen (51), and Yanying Lin (71), all from Scarborough; Yuran Yang (51) from Toronto; Zhujin Zheng (age unknown) from Maple; Youshun Lin (55) from Regina, Saskatchewan; and Zhifang Chen (64), of Brooklyn, New York;

All 13 accused persons were released and are scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Morrisburg on December 1st.

Police say their investigation into the operation is continuing.

