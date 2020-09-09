William ‘Willy’ Colligan

Died on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Kingston Health Science Centre at the age of 61. Loving son of the late Jean and Alex Beatson and the late Bill Colligan. Survived by his son Christopher, step-son Billy, brother David (Lisa) Beatson of Brinston, Sister Janice of Williamsburg and Debbie of Cardinal. Also survived by many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins as well as his loving cat Pickles.

Funeral Arrangements

A graveside service will be held at St. Paul`s Cemetery in Cardinal, on Thursday, September 10, at 11am. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

