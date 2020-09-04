Obituary – Loretta Honders

Suddenly at home on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, Loretta Honders (nee Vreman) of Winchester, age 61. Loving wife of Bob Honders. Loving mother of Michael Honders (Candace) of Iroquois, Stephen Honders (Chantale) of Ottawa, Douglas Honders of Williamsburg and Jennifer Fournier (Bryce) of Williamsburg. Beloved daughter of John and Mary Vreman (nee Heemskerk) of Williamsburg. Dear sister of Keith Vreman (Diane) of Chatham, Robert Vreman of Williamsburg, Donald Vreman (Lisa) of Williamsburg and Sharon Vreman (Clark) of Winchester. Dear sister-in-law of Jake Oosterman of California. Loretta will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Devon, Gavyn, Troy, Millar and Wren. Predeceased by her sister Ada Oosterman. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family service will be held at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg. Donations to Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

New Union Cemetery, Williamsburg