Obituary – Linda Morrow

At the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Monday, August 31, 2020, Linda Morrow (nee McLatchie) of Winchester, age 72. Loving wife of George Morrow for 43 years. Predeceased by her parents Randolph and Pansy McLatchie (nee Harper), her sisters Mardie Johnston and Sandra Barkley and her brothers Keith and Allan McLatchie. Linda will be lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to Covid restrictions a private family service will be held at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg. Donations to Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment of Cremated Remains

Maple Ridge Cemetery, Chesterville