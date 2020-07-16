New look Morrisburg Waterfront

MORRISBURG – Responding to recent parking issues and crowds at the Morrisburg Waterfront park, South Dundas began to implement a plan to address the issues.

On July 10, contractor Gaucher Excavation installed several dozen large stones to block access points and control vehicle entry to the park.

“I love it,” said Morrisburg Waterfront Committee chair Michael Burton. “It turned out better than what I imagined.”

Burton said that the stones, which were donated, only cost $35 per tonne to be transported to Morrisburg.

“Danielle [Watson] went above and beyond to get this done,” Burton said. “She sorted this out in four days and got it done.”

Watson is South Dundas’ director of Environmental Services.

He also had high-praise for municipal bylaw staff and council in helping resolve the parking and crowd issues in the park.

“Staff went the extra mile. I am very proud of council for how they dealt with this. They were very progressive.”

Burton told The Leader that other improvements are coming in short order to the park.

“Within the next two weeks, there will be more parking near the Docksyde with six handicapped marked spaces,” he said adding that the western-most ball diamond will be converted into parking once some grading issues are worked out.

More improvements include making the dock area and boat launch one way, with some parking for trailers at the ramp, and signage directing overflow boat trailer parking to another lot.

