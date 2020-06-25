Obituary – David Hopkins

Suddenly at home on Sunday, June 21, 2020. David Hopkins of Williamsburg at the age of 37. Dearly beloved husband of Lisa Lavoilette. Loving father of Nathan, Jacob and Joshua. Dear son of Susan Good and the late John Hopkins. Survived by his sister Angie Hopkins, his brother-in-law Ryan Lavoilette (Chelsey), mother-in-law Marlene Lavoilette and by several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

