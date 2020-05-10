Obituary – Doug “Cecil” Workman

Peacefully at the Brockville General Hospital on Thursday, May 7, 2002, Doug “Cecil” Workman of Spencerville, age 62. Loving husband of Carol Workman (nee Smith) for 36 years. Much loved son of Doreen Workman of Prescott and the late Don Workman. Dear brother of Marjorie Veltkamp (Casey) of Iroquois, Garth Workman of Spencerville, Donna Donnelly of Beaverton, Marie Selleck (Randy) of Spencerville and Murray Workman (Lisa) of Brockville. Dear brother-in-law of Marg Ross (Brian Blowes) of Kingston, Harry Smith (Charalee) of Kingston, David Smith of Kingston and Sandy Workman of Iroquois. Predeceased by his brother Greg “Peck” Workman. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to Coronavirus restrictions a celebration of Doug’s life will be held at a later date. Donations to CHEO would be gratefully appreciated by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.