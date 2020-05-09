Obituary – Mike Von Gunten

May 13, 1990 – May 7, 2020

Suddenly as the result of a farm accident on Thursday, May 7, 2020, Mike Von Gunten of Chesterville, age 29. Loving companion of Sammy Hayes. Much loved son of Felix and Valerie Von Gunten (nee Thurler). Dear brother of Peter (Erin). Beloved grandson of Therese Thurler and the late Jacques Thurler. Godfather of Chloe Westenbroek. Dear nephew of Nick Thurler (Lynn), Rachel Westenbroek (Gerry), Eric Thurler (Ginette), Martine Guy (Chris), Oliver Thurler (Jayme), Annemarie Van Adrichem (Leo), Andreas Von Gunten (Rose) and Ruth Wells (David). Mike will be sadly missed by his beloved dog Pops. He was predeceased by his cousin Beau Westenbroek. Mike will be fondly remembered by his many cousins and friends.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to Coronavirus restrictions a private family celebration of Mike’s life will be held. Donations to CHEO would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment of Cremated Remains

St. Daniel’s Catholic Cemetery, South Mountain

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...