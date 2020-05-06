Obituary – Rob Carkner

January 30, 1963 – May 05, 2020

Suddenly at home on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, Rob Carkner of Winchester, age 57. Loving husband of Wendy Carkner (nee Leslie). Beloved companion of Hoss, Sylvester and Tommy. Beloved son of Bob and Marion Carkner of Winchester and the late Kate Garlough (Gary). Dear brother of Terry Carkner (Sarah) of Malvern, PA and Brent Carkner (Robin) of Kingston, Lori Garlough of Winchester and Lisa Garlough (Donnie Imrie) of Winchester. Son-in-law of Anita Leslie of Mountain and the late Paul Leslie. Brother-in-law of Cheryl Gibson (Sam) of Inkerman and Marsha Mitchell (Ken Workman) of Chesterville. Rob will be fondly remembered by his nieces Morgan, Ella, Rachel and his nephews Clayton, Kirk and Justin. Also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to the Coronavirus restrictions a celebration of Rob’s life will be held at a later date. Donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association or the O.S.P.C.A. would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

