Obituary – Donald Scott Robertson

Scott Robertson passed away suddenly on Friday, April 10th at the Robertson homestead in Iroquois, Ontario (age 78). Loyal husband to Margaret (née Rae) of Iroquois. Loving father to Stephen (Skye) and Sarah (Tim) of Toronto, and Andrew (Melissa) of Guelph. Proud grandfather to Sefryn, Peregrine, Caroline, Stellan, and Adeline. Dear brother to Sandy of Campbellford, Dale (Haukaas) of Trail, and Guy of Penetanguishene, he is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family. Predeceased by his first wife Mary (née Dixon) and parents Donald and Caroline (née Grisdale). Scott was born and raised along the St. Lawrence River. After a term of service in the Royal Canadian Navy, Scott attended the Ontario Agricultural College at the University of Guelph before returning to South Dundas to succeed his father as the sixth generation to operate the family farm. As an orchardist, he was a popular community figure, and will be forever remembered by all who knew him for his ready smile, engaging personality, and desire to help others.

We appreciate the outpouring of love and support from Scott’s many friends and hold in our hearts their wish to gather in his memory. Unfortunately, in consideration of the restrictions on congregating at this time, a celebration of Scott’s life will be held at a later date. In the meantime, we would like to invite you to share any treasured memories, anecdotes, or stories about Scott by sending an email to rumandcider@gmail.com or postal mail to 11538 Lakeshore Drive, Iroquois. These will be shared in his honour at the celebration to come.

Donations to the Royal Canadian Legion or PawPortunity Rescue would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com.

