Iroquois-Matilda Lions show cancelled

MORRISBURG – The State of Emergency announced March 17th by the government of Ontario has mandated the temporary shut down of all theatres, cinemas, and concert venues.

Sadly, it is necessary to confirm that the Iroquois-Matilda Lions Club comedy production scheduled for April 23-25 at Upper Canada Playhouse must be cancelled.

“This is hard for us all especially as this was kind of milestone for the club, their 20th show,” said play director Wendy Gibb.

“The cast of ten has worked incredibly hard; the actors have been rehearsing since early January. The show was really shaping up and would have been a lot of fun for the whole community. However, if there is anything positive to come out of all of this, it’s that we’re determined to stage this show at a later date. Nothing keeps a Lion – or a Lions theatre production – down,” she said.

Iroquois-Matilda Lions club president, Evonne Delegarde, confirmed that details regarding refunds for tickets which have already been purchased by patrons will follow shortly.

