South Dundas closes municipal office to public

SOUTH DUNDAS – In an effort to help minimize the spread of COVID-19, the Municipality of South Dundas has closed its offices to walk-in traffic until further notice.
During this closure, municipal staff will be available by phone or email to assist residents during regular business hours. If in-person meetings are required, staff will coordinate those meetings on a case-by-case basis. A telephone will be located in the first-floor lobby of the South Dundas Municipal Centre at 34 Ottawa St. in Morrisburg for access or to schedule meetings.
Application forms for building, and burn permits, along with dog tags, will be available in the lobby and a secure drop box is available for these forms. Interim tax payments can also be dropped off at the drop box with a cheque. No cash is permitted, and envelopes will be available for people to use.
“We are taking these measures as a precaution to keep our staff and community safe,” said mayor Steven Byvelds. “Reducing the spread of the COVID-19 virus is of great importance. We also understand that the situation is having an economic impact on many.”
Byvelds said that South Dundas has extended its interim tax payment deadline to provide some relief to the community.
The first installment of the tax bill has been extended until April 30th. Preauthorized installment payments scheduled before then will be with drawn on April 30th. Monthly preauthorized payments will still be withdrawn as already scheduled.
Staff is available by phone or email to answer questions relating to this between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Contact the municipal centre at 613-543-2673 or by email at mail@southdundas.com.