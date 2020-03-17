South Dundas closes municipal office to public

“We are taking these measures as a precaution to keep our staff and community safe,” said mayor Steven Byvelds. “Reducing the spread of the COVID-19 virus is of great importance. We also understand that the situation is having an economic impact on many.”

Byvelds said that South Dundas has extended its interim tax payment deadline to provide some relief to the community.

The first installment of the tax bill has been extended until April 30th. Preauthorized installment payments scheduled before then will be with drawn on April 30th. Monthly preauthorized payments will still be withdrawn as already scheduled.

Staff is available by phone or email to answer questions relating to this between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Contact the municipal centre at 613-543-2673 or by email at mail@southdundas.com.