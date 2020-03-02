Obituary – Carson Elliott

Suddenly at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Saturday, February 29, 2020, Carson Elliott of Ingleside, age 70. Beloved husband of the late Cathy Elliott (nee Walker). Loving father of Douglas (Robin) of Penhold, Alberta, Karen Brennan (Michael) of Ingleside, Sarah Elliott (Steven Mayer) of Ingleside and James of Ingleside. Dear brother of Gordon Elliott (Allison) of Chesterville, Linda Winters (Lyn) of Finch, Barry “Boris” Elliott of Chesterville, Brenda Waddell (Brian) of Chesterville, Gary Elliott (Cathy) of Hallville and Connie Servage (Lyle) of Williamsburg. Carson will be fondly remembered by grandchildren Dylan, Tristan, Jackson and Addisyn. Predeceased by his parents Ren and Alice Elliott (nee Munro). Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Thursday, March 5th from 7-9 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Chesterville on Friday, March 6th at 1 p.m. with a luncheon to follow. Donations to Cornwall Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Spring Interment of Cremated Remains

St. Lawrence Valley Union Cemetery, Long Sault