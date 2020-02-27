Obituary – John Bern

Peacefully at the Cornwall Hospice on Sunday, February 23, 2020, John Bern of Williamsburg, age 80. Loving husband of Barbara Bern (nee Dowe). Loving father of Marilyn Arsenault (Jeff) of Morrisburg. Loving grandfather of Danielle and Noah Arsenault. Dear brother-in-law of Bruce Dowe (Donna), Nancy Kenney, Brian Dowe (Charlene), Joey Dowe (Brenda) and Ian Dowe. Predeceased by his infant brother, his brother-in-law Garry Dowe and his granddaughter Emilie Arsenault. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations to Dundas County Hospice or Cornwall Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.