Inquest into Iroquois resident death set for March 30th

OTTAWA – Dr. Louise McNaughton-Filion, Regional Supervising Coroner for East Region, Ottawa Office, announced today (February 11th) that a date has been scheduled for the inquest into the death of Babak Saidi.

Saidi, 43, died on December 23, 2017, in Morrisburg, of injuries sustained when he was shot by an Ontario Provincial Police officer. He was shot outside of the Morrisburg OPP detachment after an altercation that began inside. An inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Saidi’s death. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.

The inquest is expected to last five days and hear from approximately eight witnesses.

The inquest will start at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Keefer Room, Ottawa City Hall, 110 Laurier Ave. W., Ottawa. Dr. Bob Reddoch will preside as inquest coroner and Prabhu Rajan will be counsel to the coroner.