This week in The Leader – February 5, 2020

This week in The Leader:

Change of plans for Morrisburg Waterfront;

Start times and bus changes coming this fall;

Widespread education disruptions continue;

Police investigate beach building graffiti;

Seaway Surge and municipality partner for improvement project;

Scotiabank message to South Mountain branch customers – decision is final;

Two more losses for Jr. C Lions;

Rangers clinch first overall in NCJHL;

Morrisburg athletes win at Empire State;

Six exciting new artists coming to Intimate Acoustics Showcase;

These stories and more.

Pick up your copy of The Leader today. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

Note – Due to circumstances beyond our control, Pages 9 and 10 from the January 29th edition of The Leader were added on to the end of this week’s newspaper.