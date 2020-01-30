Jr. C Lions burned by Inferno 8-5

MORRISBURG – The Morrisburg Lions’s faint playoff hopes were all but put out this weekend as the West Carleton Inferno handed the Lions an 8-5 loss. The two teams faced-off in Morrisburg on January 26th, It was the only game for the Lions this weekend as the January 25th game in Chesterville against the North Dundas Rockets was postponed due to weather.

West Carleton has been the one team Morrisburg has had some success against this season. Up until Sunday’s game, the teams had split the season-series 2-2.

The Lions opened strong in the first period. Aiden Daly put the team on the scoreboard with his goal (from Tanner Barnett and Kolten Oakes-Cook) less than eight minutes into the game. The Inferno responded two minutes later, tying the game 1-1. Late in the period, Justice Brownlee scored a power-play goal (from Wade Moak and Barnett) to put the Lions back in the lead. Morrisburg led West Carleton 2-1 after 20 minutes.

The Inferno turned up the heat on the Lions, scoring four goals including two on the power-play. Morrisburg countered with a singleton by Oakes-Cook (from Kayne McCadden and Carter Tait) on the power-play. The Lions trailed the Inferno 5-3 at the end of the second period.

Morrisburg battled back early in the third period. Brownlee (from Justin Shay) and Tait (from Oakes-Cook) each scored, 30 seconds apart to tie the game 5-5. West Carleton’s forward Colin Gourgon scored the go-ahead goal for the Inferno less than two minutes later. That was followed by a pair of goals by Corey Symington, resulting in a 8-5 loss for the Lions.

The Lions’ loss – the team’s 24th of the season – leaves the team in the league basement with seven points. With six games remaining in the regular season and 11 points separating Morrisburg from now eighth place West Carleton, the chances at seeing the post-season are all but over.

Morrisburg returns to the ice with a pair of road games this weekend.

On January 31st the team will face the Metcalfe Jets and look to put out the Inferno on February 1st in Carp.