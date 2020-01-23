Obituary – Robert L. Montgomery

Peacefully at Smiths Falls Hospital on January 22, 2020. Robert L. Montgomery of Westport, aged 79.

Loving father of Robert H (Hanna) of Ottawa and Brenda (Gil) of Montreal. Dear brother of Doug (Donna) Montgomery of Cobourg, Peter Reid of Brockville and Carol Montgomery of Iroquois. Fondly remembered by Margot Smith. Loving grandfather of Brendan, Liam and Anja. Predeceased by his parents, Lorne and Blanche, his sister, Barbara, his brother, David and his daughter-in-law, Micheline. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Kaelia.

There will be no visitation or service. A celebration of life will be held at Iroquois Legion, 24 Dundas Street on Saturday, January 25 between 1:00 and 6:00 p.m.