Obituary – Jack Newsom

Samuel John “Jack” Newsom

R.C.A.F. Pilot 1949-1973

Peacefully at the Cornwall Community Hospital on Sunday, January 12, 2020, Jack Newsom, formerly of Morrisburg, age 92. Loving husband of Cecile Newsom (nee Larochelle) for 63 years. Loving father of Susan Downey (David) of Cornwall and Jackie Newsom of New Hampshire. Jack will be fondly remembered by his granddaughters Kathryn Downey of Baltimore, Maryland and Megan Montz (Riley) of El Segundo, California. Predeceased by his sister Dorothy Nelson and his brothers Gordon and Stanley Newsom. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Private family funeral arrangements. Donations to the Parkinson’s Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Spring Inurnment of Cremated Remains

Fairview Cemetery, Mariatown