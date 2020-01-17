Obituary: Walter Harper

Peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, Walter Harper of Morrisburg, age 82. Loving companion of Patsy Thib. Loving father of Mark Harper (Karen) of Morrisburg and Linda Van Allen (Barry) of Morrisburg. Dear brother of Verna Lemery (Pete) of Cardinal. Walter will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Becky Garlough (Al), Cherie Norris (Scott), Evan Harper (Lindsay), Carrie Rice (Jason), Matthew Collins (Samantha), Brandon Van Allen (Mandy) and 11 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents Oliver and Lydia Harper, his son Michael Harper and his sister Dolores Steele. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or service. Donations to Winchester Hospital Cancer Care Unit would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.