Obituary – Edward Wilson

Peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, January 13, 2020. Edward Wilson of Iroquois at the age of 81. Dearly beloved husband of Susan Wilson (nee Taylor). Loving father of Trevor and his wife Angela of Brockville and Jennifer Tait and her husband Joel of Kemptville. Dear brother of Rita Ward and her husband John of England. Predeceased by his brother Peter (Jacquelin)) of Mississauga. Cherished grandfather of Brooklyn Conroy and her husband Kevin and Madison Wilson. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

Funeral Arrangements

A celebration of life will take place at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois on Saturday, February 1, at 2:30pm. Donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com Inurnment at Iroquois Point Cemetery later in the spring.