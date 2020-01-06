Police looking for driver of hit-and-run collision in South Dundas

SOUTH DUNDAS –The OPP are on the look out for the driver of a vehicle involved with a New Year’s Eve hit-and-run collision with a motorized wheelchair.

Officers responded to the scene of the collision on County Road 2 in South Dundas on December 31st at around 11 p.m. The police investigation revealed so far that the victim was struck by an unknown vehicle which then left the scene.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

The SD&G OPP are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle involved as their investigation continues. Anyone with information about the collision are asked to call the detachment directly at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.