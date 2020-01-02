Obituary: Carole Coutu

At the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, Carole Coutu (nee Daguerre) of Morrisburg, age 62. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Coutu. Loving mother of Natalie Coutu (Chris Harrington) of Morrisburg. Loving mother-in-law of Vicky Daguerre of Embrun. Carole will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Mackenzie, Christian, Nadia and Seb. Dear sister of Henry Daguerre (Denise) of Val Gagne, Rosaire Daguerre (Pauline) of North Bay, Gertrude Mantha (Richard) of Redbridge, Angel Charters (late Bob) of Ajax and Peter Daguerre (Maria) of Niagara Falls. Predeceased by her sons Alain Daguerre and Marc Coutu, her sister Therese Lessard and her brother Conrad Daguerre. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.