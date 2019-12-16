Obituary: Betty Dillabough

At the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Sunday, December 15, 2019, Betty Dillabough (nee Tupper) of Williamsburg, age 84. Beloved wife of the late Ralph Dillabough. Loving mother of Deltra Van Dongen (Harry) of Kars and Kathryn MacKay (Stephen) of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Dear sister of Bill Tupper (Joan Hess) of Williamsburg, Anna Poulin of Ottawa, Roger Tupper (Jean) of Morrisburg, Steven Tupper (Edna) of South Mountain and Phillip Tupper (Cathy) of Boucks Hill. Dear sister-in-law of Hubert Wells of Williamsburg. Betty will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Matthew (Sonia), Emily (Jay), Adam, Colin (Amy), Alice and 5 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her son Tim and her sister Barbara Wells. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Thursday, December 19th from 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, December 20th at 11 a.m., followed by cremation. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment of Cremated Remains

New Union Cemetery, Williamsburg