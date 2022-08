Over the next two months, 13 people will vie for your vote to form the next South Dundas council. The Leader will again be running its ‘Question of the Week’ feature covering a number of themes for this election. That feature begins in print on September 7, and will be published weekly on Fridays online. In the meantime, get to know the candidates running for council with these introductory interviews published in The Leader.

Mayor

Deputy Mayor

Councillor

