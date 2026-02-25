This week’s headlines in The Leader – February 25, 2026

February 25, 2026 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include;

  • $11 million production deal for Greenfield;
  • WDMH receives nearly $200,000 for more CT scans and surgeries;
  • Fire damage limited to structure’s exterior;
  • New plaza fees detailed, lack of quorum delays decisions;
  • Uncertainty for annual trade show;
  • Editorial – Plaza fee plan will harm local business;
  • Jr. Lions swept from NCJHL playoffs;
  • Acoustic Stage welcomes Ndidi O;
  • Listen to The Music rocked the Playhouse;
  • This and more in The Leader.

Purchase your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories are published on line each week beginning Thursday mornings.

