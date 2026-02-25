This week’s headlines in The Leader – February 25, 2026

This week’s headlines in The Leader include;
- $11 million production deal for Greenfield;
- WDMH receives nearly $200,000 for more CT scans and surgeries;
- Fire damage limited to structure’s exterior;
- New plaza fees detailed, lack of quorum delays decisions;
- Uncertainty for annual trade show;
- Editorial – Plaza fee plan will harm local business;
- Jr. Lions swept from NCJHL playoffs;
- Acoustic Stage welcomes Ndidi O;
- Listen to The Music rocked the Playhouse;
- This and more in The Leader.
