Obituary – Mary Vreman

Passed away peacefully, with family by her side, at the Ottawa Heart Institute on Thursday, February 19th, 2026. Mary Vreman (nee Heemskerk) of Williamsburg, age 92. Loving wife of the late John Vreman for 72 years. Loving mother of Keith Vreman (Diane) of Chatham, Robert Vreman (late Linda) of Williamsburg, Donald Vreman (Lisa) of Williamsburg and Sharon “N’Ann” Smith (Clark) of Winchester. Loving sister of Ena (late Tony) Poell and dear mother-in-law of Jake Oosterman and Bob Honders. Mary will be fondly remembered by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great, great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, Cornelius Heemskerk and Pryna Vanderviver, her daughters Ada Oosterman and Loretta Honders, her grandsons Daniel Oosterman, Stephen Honders, and Mark Oosterman, and siblings Annie Van de Haak, Abraham, Case, Derek (Dick), Jack, and Peter.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Tuesday, February 24th from 10am until time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be at New Union Cemetery in Williamsburg followed by a reception at the IOOF hall in Williamsburg. Donations to Dundas County Hospice or the University of Ottawa Heart Institute would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.