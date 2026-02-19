Lions trail Cougars by two games

MORRISBURG – Having reached the 2026 playoffs through a one-game play-in win over the North Dundas Rockets last Friday (February 13), the Morrisburg Lions trail the Vankleek Hill Cougars two games to none.

Fresh off their 6-2 win over the Rockets, the Lions travelled to Vankleek Hill February 14 to open the playoffs. The Lions and Cougars were tied 1-1 after the first period.

A pair of unanswered goals midway through the second period increased the Cougars lead to 3-1. The teams added one goal each in the final frame, resulting in the 4-2 loss for Morrisburg. Elliott Chisholm and Zach Wilson each scored on the power-play for the Lions.

Before the home crowd Sunday night (February 15), the Lions went on a roll in the second period. Vankleek Hill scored in the middle of the period on a power-play. Three minutes later, the Lions flipped the script on the Cougars scoring back-to-back goals, one from Peter Ford, the other from Evan Rice. Morrisburg led Vankleek Hill 2-1 heading into the final 20 minutes of the game.

Four minutes into the third period, the Cougars tied the game, and four minutes later, they took the lead. Morrisburg had some chances later in the period on the power-play, but could not get past the Cougars goalie, Tristian Paquette. Final score, VanKleek Hill 3, Morrisburg 2.

The Lions play the Cougars on February 21, and host game four of the playoffs in Morrisburg February 22. Game time at the Morrisburg Arena is 3:15 p.m. Game five, if needed, will be played on Wednesday, February 25 in VanKleek Hill.

Morrisburg faces a steep uphill climb. The Vankleek Hill team dominated the league in the regular season with a record of 31 wins and one overtime loss for 63 points. They set a new league record for points, breaking the old record of 62 points — but in four fewer games. Morrisburg lost all four regular season games against Vankleek Hill, by a margin of at least four goals.

NCJHL playoff round up

The Kanata Kings took a 2-0 series lead against the Metcalfe Jets. Both games finished in overtime, with Kanata posting 5-4 and 3-2 wins.

The Westport Rideaus also lead their series 2-0. The team won over the Cumberland Caastors 3-1 and 3-2. South Grenville Rangers won the first game of their series against the St. Isidore Eagles 6-4 but lost game two of the series 4-1.