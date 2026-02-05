Groundwater levels improve SNC and North Dundas lift restrictions

FINCH – Last week, the South Nation Conservation Water Response Team lifted the Low Water Advisory that has been in place since late August.

According to SNC, conditions have returned to normal across the SNC jurisdiction and with that information, the Township of North Dundas has also lifted its low water advisory and outdoor water use ban.

That is significant because, unlike South Dundas whose municipal water supply for comes from the St. Lawrence River, North Dundas’ municipal water supply for Winchester and Chesterville comes from a series of wells that draw from groundwater aquifers.

“In light of South Nation Conservation’s recent update, Township staff consulted with the Ontario Clean Water Agency to review how the improved conditions may impact the municipal water supply within our production wells,” said Katie Byers, North Dundas Communications Coordinator. “Based on that assessment, it has been determined that it is reasonable to lift all current water restrictions in North Dundas,” she added.

“We will continue to closely monitor the situation moving forward,” continued Byers. “If water levels do not continue to recharge as the current trend indicates, or if conditions change, there is a possibility that restrictions may need to be reinstated. Should that become necessary, those discussions would take place in advance with the affected parties.”

SNC declared a Level 3 (severe) Low Water Advisory August 25, 2025 in response to prolonged hot and dry conditions, significant precipitation deficits and extremely low base-flow conditions throughout the SNC jurisdiction.

“During this period, groundwater levels declined to record lows at several Provincial Groundwater Monitoring Network wells, and many reports of dry or low-yielding private wells were received from watershed residents,” said Kat Watson, of the SNC in a recent media release.

Feedback from SNC’s Low Water Resident Survey indicated that hundreds of properties experienced dry wells, throughout the summer months.

“Although rainfall returned to more normal levels in late October and early November, helping to ease drought conditions, the earlier water deficit was severe, and many residents continued to experience water availability impacts into early December.”

Since then: Mild weather, rainfall and snow-melt events in mid-December and early January have supported continued gradual recovery across the jurisdiction.

Recent monitoring data indicates widespread recovery across key low water indicators and the return to normal conditions.

Based on available data and current watershed conditions, South Nation Conservation’s Water Response Team, made up of local representatives from municipal and provincial governments and other stakeholders and water users, has lifted the Level 3 Low Water Advisory.

The ban had been in place to protect drinking water supplies and ensure adequate water for essential uses such as drinking, cooking, sanitation, and firefighting.

SNC is recommending that even though conditions have largely improved, residents and water users – particularly those relying on private wells – should continue using water efficiently to support long-term sustainability.

North Dundas officials are also encouraging their residents to continue conserving water wherever possible.

South Nation Conservation continues to monitor rainfall, stream flows, and water levels across the region.