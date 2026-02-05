Doobie Brother’s tribute concert hits Upper Canada Playhouse stage

MORRISBURG – Listen To The Music, the sensational live Doobie Brother’s Tribute concert, kicks off Upper Canada Playhouse’s 2026 Season February 21 for two shows only at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The timing couldn’t be better for this red-hot show to visit Morrisburg’s popular theatre and audiences are invited to get in out of the cold, kick the winter blues and enjoy the music of one of the most iconic classic rock bands of all time.

Listen To The Music has been a hit wherever it plays with audiences often returning to enjoy hits like China Grove, Long Train Running, What a Fool Believes, Black Water and more. After five decades Doobie Brothers hits are as popular as ever and Playhouse audiences will experience their magic at this tribute concert performed by some of the finest musicians and singers in the country.

On drums and vocals is Kevin O’Donnell who has toured with countless bands as a singing drummer for both original and tribute acts including well known artists such as Sylvia Tyson, Lucille Starr and Tommy Hunter. He also toured with Hotel California, the top Eagles Tribute band. On guitar and vocals are singer and muti-talented entertainer James Naro as well as Riley O’Donnell who is also the concert’s musical director.

Keyboard and vocalist Chris Dahmer has enjoyed a 45-year career on the Canadian nightclub circuit as house keyboardist at Lulu’s Roadhouse in Kitchener and backed up stars such as Chuck Berry, Ben E King and Herman’s Hermits Peter Noone to name a few. Active in the recording world Chris has performed on many albums as well as radio and TV sessions.

On bass is Dave Johns who is a founding member of bands such as The Meteors and has shared the stage with musicians such as Hiram Bullock, Dan Aykroyd, Jim Cutty and Graham Lear.

The Playhouse 2026 Season invites audiences to get away from it all and escape to a world of laughter and music.

Listen To The Music is the first of the many live concerts the theatre has in store in addition to its flagship summer theatre season and Christmas family show.

Flex passes and single tickets are available throughout the year. Contact The Upper Canada Playhouse box office (613-543-3713/877-550-3650 or box office@uppercanadaplayhouse.com).