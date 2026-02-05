Decisive Lions win over Rockets

MORRISBURG – The Morrisburg Lions ended their regular season the way they began it, with a win over their county rivals, the North Dundas Rockets. The teams squared off for one last time on January 31, the Lions’ last regular season match this year.

Morrisburg landed on the scoreboard first, three minutes into the second period. Robbie Wilgosh (from Marc-Olivier McCarthy) scored on a Lions’ power-play to make it 1-0. A pair of goals late in the period from McCarthy extended the Lions’ lead to 3-0.

It only took 17 seconds for McCarthy to complete his natural hat-trick in the third period. The goal was assisted by Jordan Elliott, and gave Morrisburg a commanding lead early in the third period.

The Rockets’ spoiled Lions’ goaltender Spencer McCann’s potential shut out by scoring their only goal of the game five minutes into the period. Morrisburg retaliated with a goal fired in by team captain Hudson Fetterly (from Josh MacMillan and Liam Berry-Lavallee.) The Lions would remain in control of the game for the final 15 minutes, winning 5-1.

Saturday’s win, the Lions’ fifth of the season, moves the team out of the National Capital Junior Hockey League basement. Morrisburg finishes the regular season with a record of five wins, 26 losses and one overtime loss for 11 points.

The team has the next week off as the remaining eight teams, including the Rockets, conclude their season.

North Dundas has three games in hand, including a home-and-home series against third place Kanata Kings, and a road game against fourth place St. Isidore Eagles.

As the bottom two teams in a nine-team league, Morrisburg and North Dundas will play in a one game playoff match to determine who will play first place Vankleek Hill in the opening round of the playoffs in a few weeks.

Morrisburg currently holds home-ice advantage, but if North Dundas can collect two points, the teams will play in Chesterville instead.