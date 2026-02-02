Obituary – Christopher White

Passed away suddenly at home on Monday, January 26, 2026, Chris White of Toronto, formerly of Morrisburg, age 49. Much loved son of Linda White (nee MacGregor) of Winchester and the late Bob White. Dear brother of Sean (Ellen) of Toronto. He is also survived by many friends.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family graveside will be held in the spring at Capital Memorial Gardens in Ottawa. Donations to the O.S.P.C.A. would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.