Obituary – Larry Jardine

January 30, 2026 Editor Obituaries

Passed away peacefully at the Cornwall Community Hospital on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, Larry Jardine of Morrisburg, age 82. Dear brother of Bonnie Whitteker of Morrisburg.  Dear uncle of John Morrow (Cindy) of Morrisburg and Jeremy Morrow (Kate) of Richmond.  Dear great-uncle of Marin, Grace, Quinn, Caleb, Noah and Madeline Morrow.  He was predeceased by his parents Douglas and Eleanor Jardine (nee Sproule) and his brother Steven Jardine.

Funeral Arrangements

A graveside service will be held in the spring at Hillcrest Cemetery in Newington.  Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.  Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com

Discover more from Morrisburg Leader

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news in your community by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.

Subscribe to Email Alerts

Enter your email address to subscribe to Email Alerts and receive notifications of new posts by email whenever The Leader publishes new content on our website.