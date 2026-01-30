Obituary – Larry Jardine

Passed away peacefully at the Cornwall Community Hospital on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, Larry Jardine of Morrisburg, age 82. Dear brother of Bonnie Whitteker of Morrisburg. Dear uncle of John Morrow (Cindy) of Morrisburg and Jeremy Morrow (Kate) of Richmond. Dear great-uncle of Marin, Grace, Quinn, Caleb, Noah and Madeline Morrow. He was predeceased by his parents Douglas and Eleanor Jardine (nee Sproule) and his brother Steven Jardine.

Funeral Arrangements

A graveside service will be held in the spring at Hillcrest Cemetery in Newington. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com