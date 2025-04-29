NDP’s Mario Leclerc thanks voters

April 29, 2025 Phillip Blancher – Local Journalism Initiative Reporter News
NDP candidate Mario Leclerc (Supplied photo)

CORNWALL – NDP candidate Mario Leclerc thanked voters in a concession statement Monday night (April 28). This is the second time Leclerc has carried the NDP banner in the riding, which was expanded last year.

“I have called Eric Duncan to congratulate him and wish him the best of luck in his new mandate,” Leclerc said. “From the get-go, I knew this campaign would be unlike any other. I know first-hand that being a candidate is one of the hardest things one will ever do in their lifetime.”

He said he was proud of his campaign and thanked all his supporters.

Leclerc finished in a distant third place in Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry receiving 1,635 votes, or 2.5 per cent of the popular vote. That is one-quarter of the support the party received in the riding in 2021.

Discover more from Morrisburg Leader

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news in your community by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.

Subscribe to Email Alerts

Enter your email address to subscribe to Email Alerts and receive notifications of new posts by email whenever The Leader publishes new content on our website.