NDP’s Mario Leclerc thanks voters

CORNWALL – NDP candidate Mario Leclerc thanked voters in a concession statement Monday night (April 28). This is the second time Leclerc has carried the NDP banner in the riding, which was expanded last year.

“I have called Eric Duncan to congratulate him and wish him the best of luck in his new mandate,” Leclerc said. “From the get-go, I knew this campaign would be unlike any other. I know first-hand that being a candidate is one of the hardest things one will ever do in their lifetime.”

He said he was proud of his campaign and thanked all his supporters.

Leclerc finished in a distant third place in Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry receiving 1,635 votes, or 2.5 per cent of the popular vote. That is one-quarter of the support the party received in the riding in 2021.

