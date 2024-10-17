Provincial money for OETIO and South Stormont fire service

The International Union of Operating Engineers Training Institute on the east end of Morrisburg will receive $617,058 in capital funding for new equipment including a new excavator. The capital funding is through the Apprenticeship Capital Grant program.
The announcement was one of two in the riding, along with $140,623 for South Stormont for all 69 paid-on-call firefighters to receive National Fire Protection Association 1001 certification.
“Investing in our communities means investing in our future,” said Minister of Colleges and Universities, and local MPP, Nolan Quinn. “By ensuring our firefighters are certified and our construction apprentices are equipped with the latest tools, we are building a safer and more skilled workforce ready to tackle the challenges ahead.”
The two announcements on October 11 follow an announcement of over $2 million in Brockville and Kemptville for electrical and heavy vehicle trades.
“As the Construction and Mining sectors continue to expand, it’s important that Training Delivery Agents stay relevant to the skills required in the workforce,” said Rick Kerr – OETIO executive director. “Given labour shortages in this trade and the evolving technology that continues to improve the efficiency of operators, obtaining an excavator with relevant practical attributes will improve the apprenticeship experience.”
South Dundas Mayor Jason Broad said this is great news for South Dundas.
“It’s a great announcement for the training centre in South Dundas and for everyone in eastern Ontario,” said Broad. The provincial government’s commitment to the training centre is important to continue to build our trades, and it does have a significant financial impact to South Dundas. I often see trainees from the training centre in Morrisburg or around the community, either shopping, dining, or enjoying what our community has to offer.”
South Stormont Mayor Bryan McGillis said his township is thrilled to receive the funding for its fire service.
“These funds will ensure our great team of local firefighters are appropriately trained to service our community and keep our residents safe,” McGillis said.
Since 2021, the provincial government has spent over $1.4 billion on skills development and capital upgrades for expanding Ontario’s skilled trades workforce training.