This week’s headlines in The Leader – October 16, 2024

October 16, 2024 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Councillors walk out of North Dundas meeting;
  • South Dundas and partners commit to Youth Wellness Hub in Iroquois;
  • Lions’ 75th anniversary dedication;
  • Provincial money for OETIO and South Stormont fire service;
  • Municipality wants to see action from St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp.;
  • EQAO numbers up in UCDSB, South Dundas schools still lag;
  • Editorial – Simple fixes for simple problems at locks;
  • CPKC Holiday Train stops in Finch November 28;
  • Jr. C Lions losing skid extended;
  • South Dundas United FC looks ahead to fall playoffs;
  • These stories and much more. Plus she’s back! Wendy Gibb returns with her latest Gibberish column.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.

Editor’s Note – The headline on this week’s Seaway Scoop column reads “Intermediate XC athletes compete” – The column’s headline should read “Seaway students show spirit.” We apologize for the error.

