Franciscus “Frank” Rutters

January 8, 1956- June 25, 2024

True to his moto “here for a good time not a long time” Frank enjoyed one last family party before he passed away.

Frank’s legacy will live through his children Cynthia (Jason) Bosett, David, Trevor (Tracy) and his grandchildren Olivia, Phyne, Wesley, Presley, Easton, and Jack.

Frank will be dearly missed by his parents Clem and Mary Rutters, his siblings Adriaan Rutters (Faye), Marian Liezert (Dale), Jacqueline McMillan (Ron) and his nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or service at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Winchester District Memorial Hospital Foundation or Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

