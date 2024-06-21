Obituary – Ralph Thompson

O.P.P. Sergeant for 32 years- Retired

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, Ralph Thompson of Morrisburg, age 84. Beloved husband of the late Alice Thompson (nee Sleeper) for 62 ½ years. Loving father of Lynda Turner (Darwin) of Nepean, David Thompson (Alanna) of Acton and Brenda Lavigne (John) of Bob’s Lake. Dear brother of Harriet Thompson of Toronto, Alma Morris (Art) of Perth, Elaine Hofman (Bruce) of Woodstock. Dear brother-in-law of Ken Sleeper (Beverley) of Crystal Beach, Frank Tulk (Helen) of Oromocto, NB and Patsy Thompson of Newmarket. Ralph will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Shaun, Kaitlyn, Sophie, Alexander and his great-granddaughter Rylee Anne. He was predeceased by his parents Eric and Marjorie Thompson (nee Lindsay) and his brother Errol Thompson. He is also survived by nieces and nephews. Ralph loved spending time with his family and friends and had memorable camping vacations with Alice and the kids. In his later years he discovered the beauty of the Caribbean with Alice and his 3 sisters. He was a brave person being the only man vacationing with 4 women. Another act of bravery was joining the O.P.P. in 1962. He proudly served in Guelph and Morrisburg Ontario for 33 years. He made many life long friends in both these communities. He retired in 1994 from the O.P.P. and did various things to keep himself busy. He enjoyed jockeying vehicles for a local car dealership, wood working and hunting with his friends. He will be sadly missed by his many friends and family members.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Saturday, June 29th from noon until time of the memorial service at 2 p.m A reception will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg. Donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

