Morrisburg Canada Day plans coming together

MORRISBURG – Work continues on the Morrisburg Canada Day committee’s plans for this year’s Canada Day celebrations in Earl Baker Park and the Morrisburg Waterfront Park.

The annual celebration will start at 11 a.m. and run through to the fireworks extravaganza at 9:45 p.m.

Throughout the day, there will be many family-oriented activities to enjoy.

Chair Kirsten Wiltshire told The Leader that the group has been working diligently to get everything ready for the celebration.

“We want to keep the family-centered nature of the festivities,” she said.

Already confirmed for the big day is a vendor market, a food area, the Lions BBQ, face painting, a demonstration by the South Dundas Fire and Emergency Services, a Petting Zoo, Helicopter Rides, a selection of music on the St. Lawrence Parks Commission Stage, and children’s games.

New this year are free wagon rides on a route through Morrisburg. Wiltshire alluded to a planned visit of “Jed the Bull” but details on that visit will be revealed later.

More events are planned for the day, which will be announced once they are confirmed by the committee later this month.

Like many community events, Wiltshire said the group welcomes help from volunteers on Canada Day. The committee is working with Seaway District High School, and local Lions Clubs to attract more volunteers.

