Sam Laurin inducted into Newspaper Hall of Fame

MORRISBURG – In any industry being inducted into a Hall of Fame is a special honour and last week that honour was bestowed upon owner and publisher of The Morrisburg Leader Sam Laurin.

Sam Laurin, who owns The Morrisburg Leader with his brothers Terry Laurin and Mike Laurin, was inducted into the Ontario Community Newspapers Association Hall of Fame May 24.

Founded in 1950 and based in Toronto, the Ontario Community Newspapers Association is a non-profit industry association comprising more than 200 member newspapers located throughout the province.

The OCNA Hall of Fame recognizes and celebrates individuals who have made exemplary contributions to Ontario’s community newspapers.

Inductees are respected community news professionals who have remained passionate about the industry throughout challenges, opportunities and changes.

Joining The Leader in 1977, Sam along with brother Terry, and later Mike, became the third generation of the Laurin family to own and publish the 160 year old weekly community newspaper.

Sam and his family have worked diligently to keep The Leader a proudly independent newspaper for Morrisburg and the South Dundas area.

His efforts to work with the Municipality to support local businesses during the pandemic earned The Leader the Business of the Year Award in 2020 from the South Dundas Economic Development Committee.

Balancing good news judgement and excellent customer service for readers and advertisers alike has been well-cultivated through decades of experience.

His willingness to adopt new technologies serving the aim of the paper to remain ‘print first’ while embracing a breaking news online model to ensure readers have timely access to important information has maintained The Leader as a trusted local news source.

“It is quite an honour to be inducted into the OCNA Hall of Fame,” said Laurin.

“I have certainly had a lot of help getting there, from my brothers Terry and Mike to all of the employees who have worked at The Leader over the past 50 years.”

Along with Sam Laurin, this year’s Hall of Fame inductees include: retired Belleville Intelligencer journalist Jack Evans, former Haldimand Press owner and publisher Bob Hall, editor of the Leamington Southpoint Sun Mark Ribble and retired Metroland publisher Peter Winkler.

