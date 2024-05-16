Edwardsburgh-Cardinal future location of largest Battery Energy Storage System facility in Canada

TORONTO – The Ontario government announced May 9 the conclusion of the largest battery storage procurement in Canada’s history and the largest single storage facility procured in Canada will be located right against the Edwardsburgh-Cardinal – South Dundas boundary.

The 390 MW Skyview 2 Battery Energy Storage System in the Township of Edwardsburgh-Cardinal was one of 10 projects procured in this round. When combined with the previous round and the Oneida Battery Storage Facility, Ontario’s entire storage fleet will be comprised of 26 facilities.

The latest round of procurement secured 2,195 MW of capacity, enough to power the peak demand of 2.2 million homes.

“Our government has secured astounding new investments for the province, from electric vehicle and electric vehicle battery manufacturing to green steel, and the good quality jobs that come with them,” said Todd Smith, Minister of Energy in the May 9 media release. “We have now broken records once again by completing the largest battery storage procurement in Canadian history and securing the electricity generation we need to power the next major international investment, the new homes we are building and industries as they grow and electrify.”

Nine of the ten selected projects have 50 per cent or more Indigenous ownership.

Skyview BESS Limited Partnership, a controlled subsidiary of PR Development LP, an affiliate of Potentia Renewables Inc., submitted the successful proposal designed with the intention of addressing the growing electricity needs of eastern Ontario.

The lithium-ion battery energy storage facility will occupy about 30 acres of land located north of Dobbie Road.

Potenia Renewables is the same company that developed a 230 MW Creekside BESS project within South Dundas boundaries just west of Brinston. South Dundas council did not support any battery energy storage facility project proposed here.

