South Dundas updates property sale bylaw

MORRISBURG – In preparation for an upcoming list of surplus properties to sell, South Dundas council approved changes in how it sells those properties.

The changes, passed at their April 24 council meeting, gives the municipal government more options to how it disposes of surplus land. It also streamlined the negotiating process, leaving more of the decision making up to the Chief Administrative Officer.

Now passed, a realtor can be used to sell multiple properties as either one-offs or in groups. The CAO now will be able to negotiate a sale up to the point of a conditional offer. Council is still required to approve any property sales.

In her report to council, Director of Corporate Services/Clerk Crystal LeBrun said that the changes “may result in increased revenues as it will allow for more flexibility when negotiating sales and purchases.”

Mayor Jason Broad asked if there could be some clarification about some of the history of properties – namely around road allowances and why some have different provisions – when sales go to council for approval.

The April 22 report to council with the bylaw indicated that an upcoming list of properties that could be declared surplus will be presented at an upcoming council meeting.

Council has previously discussed two possible property sales – in part for social housing development by the City of Cornwall’s Human Services Department. The City is contracted by SDG Counties to manage social housing via its shared services agreement.

That department presented its list of preferred locations in Iroquois during a delegation at the June 20, 2023 council meeting, which included a student parking lot across the street from Seaway District High School.

At that time, council said it would hold a public meeting about possible sales for social housing – no meeting has been held. Also at that meeting, council was to receive a report about those properties at the next council meeting (July 10, 2023.) No report has been received any open council meeting to date.

South Dundas council did discuss two property sale or acquisition matters during the April 22, 2024 meeting in closed session.

