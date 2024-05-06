Obituary – Marcel Montroy

Passed away peacefully at the Cornwall Hospice on Saturday, May 4, 2024, Marcel Montroy of Cornwall, age 71. Loving father of Amy Montroy (Tom) of Cornwall, Lisa Montroy (Corey) of Cornwall, Nicole Lowey (Chris) of Iroquois and Lacey Tyo (Cory) of Ingleside. Dear brother of Hughette Wood (late Art), John Montroy (Maria), Raymond Montroy (Ursula), Roger Montroy, Jeannette Shaver (Wes), Bernie Montroy (Wilma), Rolland Montroy (late Lorraine), Peter Montroy (late Doreen), Madeline Pilon (John) and Rose Markell (Acil). Marcel will be fondly remembered by 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, the members of the Pigeon Island Hunt Camp and his girlfriend Ashley. He was predeceased by his parents Harold and Lydia Montroy (nee Montreuil), his infant son Trevor, his sisters Suzanne Montroy and Rejeanne Baldwin. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Marcel’s life will be held at a later date. Donations to Cornwall Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

