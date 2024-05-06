Obituary – Marcel Montroy

November 7, 1952 - May 4, 2024

May 6, 2024 Editor Obituaries

Passed away peacefully at the Cornwall Hospice on Saturday, May 4, 2024, Marcel Montroy of Cornwall, age 71.  Loving father of Amy Montroy (Tom) of Cornwall, Lisa Montroy (Corey) of Cornwall, Nicole Lowey (Chris) of Iroquois and Lacey Tyo (Cory) of Ingleside.  Dear brother of Hughette Wood (late Art), John Montroy (Maria), Raymond Montroy (Ursula), Roger Montroy, Jeannette Shaver (Wes), Bernie Montroy (Wilma), Rolland Montroy (late Lorraine), Peter Montroy (late Doreen), Madeline Pilon (John) and Rose Markell (Acil).   Marcel will be fondly remembered by 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, the members of the Pigeon Island Hunt Camp and his girlfriend Ashley.  He was predeceased by his parents Harold and Lydia Montroy (nee Montreuil), his infant son Trevor, his sisters Suzanne Montroy and Rejeanne Baldwin.  He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Marcel’s life will be held at a later date.  Donations to Cornwall Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family.  If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.  Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news in your community by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.

Subscribe to Email Alerts

Enter your email address to subscribe to Email Alerts and receive notifications of new posts by email whenever The Leader publishes new content on our website.