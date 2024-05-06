Obituary – Georgina Welsh

Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 5, 2024, Georgina Welsh (nee Sypes) of Morrisburg, age 80. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Welsh. Loving mother of Jeff Welsh (Wendy) of Hanesville, Mary Roderick (Mike) of Morrisburg, Kathy Welsh (Tony de Haan) of Amhertsview, Rosemarie Marr (Perry) of Morrisburg and Adeline Welsh (Tim Charbonnneau) of Ottawa. Dear sister of Charlie Sypes (Judy) of Brinston, Archie Sypes (Donell Pittman) of Williamsburg, Marie Tyo (Cecil) of Glen Becker, Fred Sypes of Cornwall, Freda Sypes (Bill) of Belleville, Barbara Sypes of Cornwall, Allan Sypes of Cornwall, Eric Sypes (Goldie) of Morrisburg and Jean Richmire (Kevin) of Morrisburg. Georgina will be fondly remembered by 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Peter and Emma Sypes (nee Roderick), her daughter Vanessa Welsh, her grandsons Chapin Welsh and Jessie Hayes, her sister Eva McCooeye and her brothers Billy, Butch and Gerry Sypes. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family graveside service will be held at Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston. Donations to Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

